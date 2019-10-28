FBI searching for two men who robbed northland bank

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is searching for two men who robbed a northland bank Monday afternoon.

According to investigators, the two men entered the North American Savings Bank on NW Barry Road around 4:40 p.m.

The suspects were holding firearms and demanded cash. They left the bank on foot, walking south. Nobody was injured.

The suspects are described as black men in their mid 30’s weighing between 250 and 300 pounds.

One suspect was wearing dark clothing. The other was wearing gray sweatpants with a gray Ferrari hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).