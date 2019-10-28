FOX4 pays it forward to dance teacher inspiring confidence in young people

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A deserving dance teacher who started the nonprofit program Creative Emajinations at Ivanhoe Community Center is the recipient of this FOX4 Pay It Forward Award.

Patrice Gonzalez nominated Ophelia for the award and said money can't buy what Ophelia does.

"It builds their self-esteem," Gonzalez said. "She also brings outfits for them to wear, and build their confidence. Their attitudes-- they’re just more happy when they’re there."

She added that she noticed children who participate in the dance classes are also more confident at school, at home and just in life.

Ophelia was speechless when Gonzalez presented her with the award and $400 cash.

See the surprise in the video above.

