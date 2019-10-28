KC business owner furious after truck driver pours concrete mix into car wash bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's enough to make one metro business owner fuming mad.

An act of carelessness has left part of his car wash unusable, and he wants to know who did it.

When Dennis Nash saw his security cameras on his mobile app, he couldn't believe it. He's owned the Soft Touch Car Wash at Winchester Avenue and Longview Road for 16 years.

On Oct. 21, those cameras recorded a red Chevy pickup truck driver who was towing a small concrete mixer. The video shows the driver wash out the mixer and then dump wet concrete mix, the rest of what was in the mixer, onto the floor of the car wash bay.

"I saw a pile," Nash said. "I thought it was dirt, but when I got up there, it turned out to be concrete mix."

Seven days later, and that mess still isn't cleaned up. Nash's son and a family friend helped break up the pile and carry out pieces in a wheelbarrow.

"It makes me very made, and the city also, that's like dumping. It just doesn't work," Nash said.

Nash said he's concerned about what the concrete mix might have done to his drainage system.

"My car wash is going down, and it's hard to keep it afloat," he said. "We're in the wintertime, so it really makes it bad."

Nash said he's called Kansas City police. He hasn't spoken to the truck drive, but he imagines this will end up in court.

"I'm pretty sure everybody knows that's illegal," he said. "You can't do that."

Nash said this happened at his car wash years when a different person made a big mess with a concrete mixer. He said he and that person were able to work out the problem before it went to court.

He hopes for a clean ending once again.