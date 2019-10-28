FOX4 Forecast: Tracking our next system!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grab a jacket... it will be cloudy & cold today! Heading into the afternoon and evening, our chances for drizzle will increase as we track our first weather system this week. For those in NE KS/NW MO, there will be chances for some light snow! But this won't be our only brush with Winter. We're tracking a midweek system in the updated forecast here!

Joe's latest podcast is with a familiar face here in KC...former TV weatherman Joel Nichols. He's worked at a couple of TV stations here in the Metro and has had a great career over the years. In part 2 we talk about what he's up to now and some stories from his career

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

Click here for the FOX4 Extreme Weather page