New Olathe library features recording studio, coffee bar and more

OLATHE, Kan. -- An old HyVee in Olathe has been transformed into a 21st century state-of-the-art library.

The new Indian Creek Library on 135th Street near Mur Len recently opened to the public, and it has an artistic flair on the outside.

Inside, they just don't have books.

They also have a coffee bar, community rooms, a recording studio, a makers space, and lots of light and space.

Three and a half years ago, a water pipe at the old Indian Creek Library burst, damaging the building beyond repair.

The library temporarily moved into a strip mall as they renovated this old grocery store.

Now they hope the entire community will come out and use it.

"It’s incredible library and when people walk into this building, they look at it in awe," Indian Creek Library manager Bob Miller said. "They don’t realize that, at first, it is a library, just because of all the architectural pieces that we have here, technology, and other services that we have like event spaces and a café."

Olathe spent a total of $19 million to buy and renovate this building as well as furnish it for the community to enjoy.