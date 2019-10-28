Olathe man threatened to post nude photos unless victim talked to him, court docs say

OLATHE, Kan. — An Olathe man has pleaded guilty to stalking charges after prosecutors said he threatened to post nude photos and videos of the victim unless she talked to him.

Shawn Selley, 23, was originally charged under Kansas’ revenge porn statute, but instead pleaded guilty to reckless stalking.

According to court documents, Selley sent numerous threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend, leading her to block him from contacting her on her phone or social media.

Then, Selley sent an email threatening to post sexually explicit material of the victim unless she talked to him, according to prosecutors.

“Unless you want your sex videos and pictures to be on pornhub I suggest you talk to me,” the message read.

When confronted by officers, Selley told them that he had sent the email and that he may have been drunk at the time.

Selley was sentenced to two years of probation.