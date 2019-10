OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park police confirmed to FOX4 that one person was injured in a shooting Monday morning.

The shooting happened before 8:45 a.m. near Deer Creek Office Center at 135th and Larmar Avenue.

Police have not yet released what led up to the shooting.

Police said nearby Overland Trail Elementary School was not impacted and the shooting was not on the school property.