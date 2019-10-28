Overland Park business owner gunned down; possible suspect found dead in Kearney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- An Overland Park business owner was shot and killed outside his office Monday morning. Now, police are investigating if the potential shooter might've taken his own life.

"It was pretty scary to kind of see here in Kearney," Emyla Baker said.

Baker came downstairs with her 7-month-old baby girl Monday afternoon to see police lights flashing from the back deck of her Kearney townhouse on 92 Highway near Porter Ridge Road.

"First thing I saw was a person in the driver side vehicle, didn’t look like bullet holes but just the like window had been probably to get inside the window was out," Baker said.

Clay County deputies got a bulletin to look for a white Nissan SUV from Overland Park police. Investigators thought it might be linked to a murder that happened outside a Deer Creek office building at 135th and Lamar just after 8 a.m. Monday.

"Now that I’m figuring out what it was it’s pretty crazy," Baker said.

Overland Park police say 59-year-old David Flick was getting out of his pickup truck, heading into work. He co-owned Terra Technologies, an environmental engineering firm.

"It seems as if he had stepped out of the vehicle and someone had shot him," said John Lacy with Overland Park Police.

Several people were coming into work at other offices nearby and heard the gunfire. All of them were too shaken up to speak with FOX4.

About five hours later, and 45 miles away, Clay County deputies tailed a potential suspect and called for back-up from Kearney Police.

As they tried to pull over the white SUV, officers heard a single gunshot. They approached the vehicle, busted out the glass and found the driver dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

Baker said the ordeal was too close for comfort, but she’s grateful no one else was hurt.

"I'm very thankful. Looked like they had a ton of people out there, so I mean they obviously kept it secure and safe," Baker said.

Missouri Highway Patrol also assisted in the Kearney investigation.

Police haven’t said if they’re still looking for any other suspects in all this. They’re running tests to connect the gun found in the SUV in Kearney to Monday morning's murder in Overland Park.

Meanwhile, victim David Flick is being remembered as a dedicated businessman and loving father.

Anyone with information in the Overland Park homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, we urge you to get help immediately.

Go to a hospital, call 911 or call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433).