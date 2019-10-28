Tips for trick-or-treating and staying warm on the coldest metro Halloween in decades

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – This will be a Halloween for the weather record books.

We already saw snow Monday, and it’s likely there will be more flakes Wednesday and early Thursday, which could be troubling for hopeful trick-or-treaters.

Go trick-or-treating with the costume you have, just add layers

“If you layer up, the more layers you’ve got, just like anything. Wool socks, the thicker the better,” said Travis Andrews, manager of Strasser Hardware off Southwest Boulevard.

He’s got the store stocked with warm clothing items and shoe guards that add traction for slippery surfaces.

Andrews said other things you’ll need outside Thursday night include, “Definitely a hat, a good pair of gloves. We’ve got some hand and feet warmers and different things.”

Go trick-or-treating with a warmer costume, one you can buy or rent

Keith Rosen is one of the owners of Boomerang on 39th Street. It’s a consignment and vintage clothing shop. He wore an 80’s track suit for our interview.

“It’s the perfect bad weather outfit because it’s waterproof, and they are warm. I’m sweating!" he said. "Wigs are very warm as well. I have layers on underneath here.”

The store has a wide variety of coats, furs, hats, wigs, full-length outfits and many other mix-and-match options.

Go trick-or-treating indoors instead

Below is a list of indoor events scheduled around the metro for Halloween (Thursday, Oct.31).

Spooky Seas SEA LIFE Kansas City: Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; 2475 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.

Are you brave enough to dive into the Spooky Seas? Follow the Spooky Seas trail to discover some of the spookiest creatures around. Make your way through the ocean to reveal a special reward at the end of your journey!

Spookfest: Thursday, 10-11:30 a.m.; Shawnee Civic Center; 13817 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kan.

Bring your little ghouls and goblins to the Shawnee Civic Centre on Halloween for a festive good time!

Children, ages 2-5, are invited to join us for this extra special, extra spooky, Spookfest that will include arts and crafts, ghost floats, bounce house and lots of fall-themed fun.

Your "ghouls" will get to trick or treat from local businesses, too! Advance registration is $2 per child or $4 at the door.

Halloween on KC Streetcar: Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; downtown Kansas City, Mo.

Celebrate Halloween on board all of the KC Streetcars on Thursday. Together with Russell Stover, they'll be distributing candy to all trick or treaters on board the streetcars.

Trick-or-Treat at Kemper Museum: Thursday, 4-6 p.m.; Kemper Museum of Contemporary Art, 4420 Warwick Blvd. Kansas City, Mo.

Wear your costume and join organizers at Kemper Museum for a unique trick-or-treating experience!

Explore the galleries and trick-or-treat for art-inspired treats (no candy), then create a mixed media mask inspired by the works of artist Hew Locke.

Summit Fair Safe Trick-or-Treat: Thursday, 4-6 p.m.; Summit Fair, 840 N.W. Blue Parkway, Lee's Summit, Mo.

Calling all Boos and Ghouls! Monster mash your way to Summit Fair this Halloween for center-wide Trick-or-Treating!

Walk the shops and look for the pumpkin sign on the door of each participating merchant, and collect your treats! Additional in-store activities and giveaways will be offered throughout the event! This event is FREE to attend.

Plus, stop by the courtyard outside of Macy's for additional fun, including balloon twisting, juggling, and magic! Eeeek!

Trick or Treat Street: Thursday, 4-6 p.m.; Brookside Art Annual, W. 63rd St. & Brookside Blvd., Kansas City, Mo.

Join in a spooktacular evening of family Halloween fun in Brookside. Wear your costumes and trick or treat from business to business.

City-Wide Harvest Festival: Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Grandview Amphitheater, 13501 Byars Road; Grandview, Mo.

Head over the first City-Wide Harvest Festival at the Grandview Amphitheater!

Enjoy safe family fun on Halloween with the Grandview Fire Department, Grandview Police Department, Grandview Parks & Recreation, and Grandview Police & Fire Chaplain Association. Donations for Grandview Assistance Program is requested for admission.

Enjoy bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, games, Trunk-Or-Treating and more!

JSCO & CoCo Key Trunk or Treat: Thursday, 5-8 p.m.; CoCo Key Water Resort, 9103 E. 39th St. Kansas City, Mo.

In Partnership with Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, CoCo Key Water Resort will host an indoor, family fun Trunk or Treat! Join in for this FREE, family fun night of spooktacular trick or treating!

The goal of this event is to connect and serve local communities and provide a safe and fun space to trick or treat!

Scare-It Halloween 2019: Thursday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd. Kansas City, Mo.

You'll find eight blocks of car-free trick-or-treating featuring superheroes, mascots, food trucks, music, a haunted house and more!

Safe Trick or Treat: Thursday, 6-8 p.m.; Rockhurst University Community Center, 5401 Troost Ave. Kansas City, Mo.

Rockhurst University’s annual Safe Trick or Treat will feature treats, activities, and a haunted house built by student volunteers, all free for children younger than 12 years old accompanied by an adult.