Tracking snowfall to end October: Just how much snow will Kansas City see this week?

It’s gotten significantly colder to begin the final week of October.

The timing of the cold air has provided us with multiple opportunities for snow, but let’s focus on the most significant chance later in the week.

In the video above, I’ve highlighted some of the challenges we have with snowfall forecasting this time of year, and really just in general.

Four different models, four different outlooks. Where’s the rain/snow line set up? When do we finally get below freezing? This is the biggest challenge with October snow.

While a lot of uncertainties remain, the general consensus is that we’re going to see our temperatures drop below freezing Wednesday into night into early Thursday.

This system will hang around long enough to provide us with what’s likely going to be our first accumulating snowfall this season.

As we’ve talked about it for the last couple of days, we’ve shown you no maps of the only thing you really care about: How much is it going to snow?

A lot of variables still remain, but this is a pretty good estimate of what you’re going to see by Thursday morning. Expect it to stick on the grass more than anything.

This is likely to slow you down a bit, but the impacts on the roadways will be determined by how quickly we drop below freezing and maintain that.

We’ll keep you posted as Wednesday gets closer and update the above map as needed.

