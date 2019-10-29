Doorbell camera captures high-speed crash after alleged drunk driver slams into parked vehicles

A Ring Doorbell camera captured the harrowing moments when an alleged drunk driver slammed his car into seven parked vehicles in a West Chester neighborhood.

The homeowner believes the sound of the violent, chain-reaction crash triggered the technology to start recording. The thousands of dollars in damage was done in a matter of seconds.

Police say the high-speed collisions happened around 12:15 a.m.

A Pennsylvania State Police report reveals 30-year-old male driver — identified in court records as Kyle Sims from Conshohocken — pulled up next to a trooper about a couple blocks from where the crash happened, initiated a brief chat and then took off.

The driver allegedly ran a stop sign, and the domino effect began as a number of cars were hit.

The homeowner whose doorbell camera captured the crash called it “shocking and scary.”

“I was just falling asleep and I heard the sound, which was pretty strong,” she told CBS3. “I flew out of bed, go to the window, and actually, at that point, the car had stopped there and there was a woman cop running towards the car and the driver rolled out of the car and ran, and the cops were running behind and tackled him down.”

Eyewitnesses said the high-speed crash looked like something out of a movie.

“Heard the crash, the screeching of the tires as he spun a bit,” Alyssa Micken said.

Stephen Robak’s Honda Civic was among the cars damaged.

“I was pretty upset,” he said. “A very unfortunate situation.”

Neighbor Pete Gamble, who just got home from his Wawa shift, couldn’t believe what he saw.

“Out of my peripheral vision, I saw the white car that was here, he hit that first and he kind of spun all over, hit cars on the other side,” Gamble said. “That made me walk out to our balcony and look out.”

Police say the driver is suspected of being drunk and also resisted arrest.

Sims was not seriously injured.

Sims has been charged with aggravated assault, DUI and other related charges. He is being held at Chester County Prison on $50,000 bail.