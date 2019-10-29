Giant sinkhole swallows part of bus in downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — A giant sinkhole opened up in a downtown Pittsburgh street Monday, swallowing half of a bus.

According to KDKA, it happened during the morning rush hour. A car also almost fell into the hole.

The bus was stopped at a red light at the time the sinkhole opened up, Port Authority PGH said on Facebook. The back end of the bus is the heaviest because that’s where the engine is located.

There were two people on the bus when it happened. They were both able to escape. The passenger was treated for a minor injury.

