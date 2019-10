KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Monday.

Police say Sadie Marsh was last seen at her home near NE 100th Street, just east of North Woodland Ave.

She was driving a black Pontiac G6 and is described as standing 5’7″ and weighs 125 pounds.

Police said her family is very concerned about her well-being.

If located, police ask that you call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.