Little girl dressed as Belle has the cutest “Beast” who likes to dance with her

OMAHA, Neb. -- A video has gone viral of a toddler and her four-legged "beast," and it turns out the video has a FOX4 connection.

Matt Stewart's cousin Kaylee Slobotski posted this video on Sunday of her daughter, Emily, dancing with their dog, Rudy.

They live in Omaha, Nebraska.

"We’ve watched 'Beauty and the Beast' too many times to count," Slobotski captioned the video. "She is lucky she has the cutest beast that puts up with her shenanigans."

Slobotski posted the video Sunday, and as of Tuesday it already has more than 8.5 million views.