Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg moved to Sprint Center

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Sprint Center confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday that country singer Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour show scheduled for Louisburg, Kansas Wednesday has been moved to Sprint Center.

The move was made due to winter weather that will be moving into the area. After sunset, a cold rain will begin and will transition to a wintry mix by Wednesday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory will start at 10 p.m. and lasts through 4 a.m. Thursday.

“All previously purchased tickets for Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 will be honored at Sprint Center. All tickets for both the floor and seating bowl will be general admission (GA),” Sprint Center said. “Guests may line up for GA wristbands starting at 2 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 pm.”

According to Bryan’s website, Farm Tour parking will not be honored at the new location. All parking purchased online through Big Tickets will be refunded to the original card holder. Please allow 7-10 business days for the refunds to post to your account for parking only.

Opening acts for the show will now be Cole Swindell and LOCASH.

Bryan`s team was forced to cancel the previously scheduled show on October 3 after heavy rains made it impossible for the crews to set up.

