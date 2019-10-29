Man murdered walking into work previously told attorney he feared for his safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- The attorney who represented an Overland Park man in a custody battle before he was murdered Monday confirmed to FOX4 that he often expressed concern for his safety.

The attorney said David Flick, the 59-year-old shot and killed outside his office, had recently settled the three-year custody battle out of court. While he wouldn't reveal the terms, he did say the resolution was in favor of Flick.

Before he was murdered, Flick told his attorney he was worried something bad would happen.

That's exactly what happened outside of a Deer Creek office building at 135th and Lamar just after 8 a.m. Monday.

Overland Park police said Flick was getting out of his pickup truck and headed into work when someone shot him. He co-owned Terra Technologies, an environmental engineering firm.

"It seems as if he had stepped out of the vehicle and someone had shot him," said John Lacy with Overland Park Police.

About five hours later, and 45 miles away, Clay County deputies tailed a potential suspect and called for back-up from Kearney Police.

As they tried to pull over the white SUV, officers heard a single gunshot. They approached the vehicle, busted out the glass and found the driver dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The driver if the SUV has now been identified as 60-year-old Scott MacDonald of Cass County, Missouri. Flick’s attorney said MacDonald was engaged to the mother of the child at the center of the custody battle involving Flick.

Police haven’t said if they’re still looking for any one in this case. They’re running tests to connect the gun found in the SUV to the murder.

Meanwhile, victim David Flick is being remembered as a dedicated businessman and loving father.

Anyone with information in the Overland Park homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.