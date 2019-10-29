Metro stores and shoppers preparing for first glimpse of winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- Stores in the metro were busy Tuesday preparing for the first of this season's impending snow.

Westlake Ace Hardware stores began receiving and stocking up on winter supplies earlier this week.

“We are ready. We are 100% ready," said Brad Shumway, general manager at the Lenexa location. "People are getting excited about the snowstorm, and we see it gradually picking up."

Shumway's location is stocked with ice melt, shovels and ice scrapers. On Tuesday, customers were in and out, making sure they had what they need ahead of the snow.

He said it's always good to be prepared before the weather hits.

"Preparation is the key," he said. "If you come in after the snowstorm, it`s harder to get here. You`re slipping when you get out of the house, you know. Have the stuff ready right now. Any good storm you should be prepared."

The ice melt is sold in different quantities of 10, 20 and 50 pounds. There are also different kinds of ice melt.

Shumway said although ice melt is always a top seller, it's also important to keep shovels and car scrapers on hand.