Miami County Sheriff's Office said they'll be monitoring weather ahead of Luke Bryan concert

LOUISBURG, Kan. — Country music fans wanting with tickets to Luke Bryan’s Wednesday Farm Tour stop in Louisbourg, Kansas may be a little frightened by the weather reports.

As of late Monday night Miami County Sheriff’s Office said the concert was still on.

“We are in communication with the Luke Bryan Team. At this time everything is scheduled to go as planned before. The snow could be a complicating factor… If we feel there is a safety factor, we will make a recommendation for a change,” Captain Matthew Kelly said.

Bryan`s team was forced to cancel the previously scheduled show on October 3 after heavy rains made it impossible for the crews to set up. All tickets and parking passes from that show be honored at Wednesday’s show.