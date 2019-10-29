Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory starts at 10 p.m.

Researchers at this Missouri hospital will pay you more than $3,000 to get the flu

Posted 4:37 pm, October 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:14PM, October 29, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — You could get paid $3,310 to participate in a Missouri hospital’s flu study.

The catch: you’ll be infected with the influenza virus and quarantined for at least 10 days under controlled conditions at Saint Louis University, KTVI reports.

Volunteers will receive a nasal spray containing a strain of seasonal influenza virus. The study builds on recent work by scientists in the NIAID Laboratory of Infectious Diseases to develop a model of influenza disease.

To participate, you have to be healthy and between 18 and 49 years old. They ‘re looking for up to 80 people for the study.  For more information call 314-977-6333 or visit vaccine.slu.edu.

