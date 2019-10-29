Road crews begin treating pavement in advance of snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Grandview crews are spraying a pre-wetting material known as "beet juice."

The idea is to break the bond between the roadway surface and any snow or ice that may accumulate.

Public works crews began treating their bridge decks Monday.

The beet juice organic solution is environmentally friendly. The public works director says it does a good job of melting snow and ice, especially when ground temperatures remain above freezing.

Dennis Randolph says pavement temperatures didn't drop below 37 degrees Monday night, and that helps make it easier to battle an early season snowfall.

"That much heat in the ground, combined with the pre-wet material, actually they work together," Randolph said. "They melt the snow as it comes down. That’s one of the things you want, you want that free water out there as more precipitation comes because it helps to melt more precipitation."

Grandview has 800 tons of rock salt on hand, enough for a normal winter. But salt is more expensive, and the city hopes it won't need to use it so early in the season.

Of course, the big concern is how many leaves are still on the trees. Any snow accumulation will add a lot of weight, causing branches to break. Many folks here remember the "October Surprise" of 1996 as the worst case scenario. People lost electricity service for nearly a week in that storm.

Public works crews say the first storm is always a wake up call for drivers. The pre-wetting solutions may melt the snow, but the streets still will be slick. Workers are reminding drivers now to slow down.

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter, Michelle Bogowith, and Garry Frank will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.