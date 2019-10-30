14-year-old teen killed after being struck by vehicle in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.

The incident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. near 45 Highway and Grass Pad Road.

The sheriff’s office said the teen exited the vehicle he was in. The people in the car were trying to get him back in when he was hit and killed by a passing driver.

It is unknown at this time if the driver of the passing vehicle stopped or if there were any other injuries.

