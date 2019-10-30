Stay Weather Aware: Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday

Actor and Comedian John Witherspoon of ‘Friday,’ ‘The Wayans Bros.’ Dies at 77

Posted 12:55 am, October 30, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59AM, October 30, 2019

Actor and comedian John Witherspoon has died, his family confirmed Tuesday. He was 77 years old.

“He was a Legend in the entertainment industry, and a father figure to all who watched him over the years,” the family wrote on his Twitter account.
Witherspoon is best known for his role as Ice Cube’s  dad in the ’90s comedy trilogy “Friday” and  his role as “Pops” on the long-running sitcom “The Wayans Bros.,” according to his website and IMDB page.
