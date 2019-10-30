Cedar Fair does not acquire KCK Schlitterbahn, officials still ‘cautiously optimistic’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Schlitterbahn remains in limbo after the possibility of getting acquired by Cedar Fair closed Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, which already operates Worlds of Fun and Oceans of Fun, purchased other Schlitterbahn parks in Texas back in June. With the deal, the company also had the option to buy the KCK park with 120 days to exercise that power.

That option's deadline was yesterday, and the company chose not to buy the park.

Katherine Carttar, director of economic development with the Unified Government, told FOX4 her staff remains "cautiously optimistic," despite the decision.

"Our number 1 goal is looking at any possibility that it can still be a waterpark," Carttar said.

In April, FOX4 first reported that it didn't look like the park would open in 2019, despite silence from the owners. Several ride permits were set to expire in the middle of the summer and tickets were not available for the KCK location.

This all followed several years of turmoil after a co-owner was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 10-year-old who went air-born on the slide, hitting an overhead loop.

Government officials will remain looking into other options for the space, but its future at the moment is far from certain.