Daylight saving time prompts another reminder about smoke detector safety

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local officials are reminding people to not only change your clocks this weekend, but also their smoke detector batteries.

As the weather starts to get colder, firefighters said this is when they typically see more house fires.

The Kansas City Fire Department has provided more than 800 free smoke alarms for residents in just this year.

Deputy Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said an up-to-date smoke detector can increase your probability of surviving a fire by 50%. Smoke alarms have proven to have life saving benefits, warning you of fire when you are asleep, busy or in a different part of your house or apartment.

“Since Kansas City, Missouri, started our free smoke detector program, which was well over 20 years ago, we were probably in the area of 20-30 fire deaths," Walker said. "Now we are down in the area of 6 to 10 to 12, somewhere in that range. We recommend every six months to change it and what better reminder than daylight savings time."

The Kansas City Fire Department offers a free smoke detector program. Visit kcmo.gov/fire to sign up. Firefighters will also come to your home to install the device.

Officials are also reminding people to check their furnace to make sure it’s working properly when you light it up for the first time.

And if you’re using space heaters, be sure to keep it at least 3 feet away from furniture and curtains.