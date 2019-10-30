× Dog the Bounty Hunter pays tribute to his late wife on her birthday

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman took a few moments to remember his late wife Beth Chapman on social media on the day that would have been her 52nd birthday.

Chapman posted video of clips of Beth from their most recent reality TV show, “Dog’s Most Wanted,” on Instagram Tuesday. “There will never be another like you,” he wrote in the caption. “Happy birthday Beth! We [love] you!”

A few hours later, he reposted a picture of him and Beth, which she had captioned, “Sooooo in love with this guy!”

Beth died on June 26 after she was placed in a medically induced coma at the end of her battle with cancer.

The couple starred alongside each other in the reality TV series “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” which features the pair’s lives and the operation of their family-owned bounty hunting business.

They also appeared in a spinoff reality TV series, “Dog and Beth: On the Hunt,” from 2013 to 2015.

She and her husband raised 12 children together, rotating between living in Hawaii and Colorado, says her page on Duane’s website.

Before her death, the couple had planned to debut a new series, “Dog’s Most Wanted” which chronicles Beth, Duane, and their team “The Dirty Dozen” on a cross-country manhunt for “Dog’s Most Wanted fugitives.”

Though Beth has passed, the show is currently airing on WGN America and features footage of Beth shot before her death.