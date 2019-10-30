Drivers in Overland Park crash that injured four children will be ticketed for running a red light

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Two of the drivers involved in a crash last week that injured four elementary school children will be issued city citations for failure to obey a red light, Overland Park police announced Wednesday.

Officer John Lacy tells FOX4 that the driver of the SUV and the car involved in the crash will be ticketed. A Ford involved in the crash will not be ticketed.

The crash happened the morning of Oct. 24 near 87th and Grant Streets.

Video released by Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez showed the chain reaction crash where two drivers westbound on 87th Street struck a car turning left onto Grant Street.

The impact of the crash pushed one of the vehicles onto the sidewalk, where it hit four sisters who were walking to school. A driver in the crash was also injured. Everyone that was injured is expected to recover.

Officer Lacy said he expects the tickets to be issued Thursday.

Previous coverage:

