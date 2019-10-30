Former school custodian charged with attempted enticement of a child in Platte County

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A former custodian for the Ray-Pec School District is behind bars, accused of soliciting a person he thought was a teenage girl for sex.

Joshua Everitt, 40, is charged with one count of attempted enticement of a child in Platte County court.

On Sept. 17, Everitt allegedly posted online that he was bored and looking to have some fun. He was then contacted by an undercover detective posing as a 13-year-old girl.

The two began messaging, and Everitt allegedly told the detective that he was a custodian at a school district and that there was a temptation partying and sex. He also allegedly told the detective that he hoped she wasn’t on a school computer.

“I hope you know how much of a risk this is to be talking to you. And I hope this isn’t a setup or anything. That doesn’t mean there’s not the temptation,” the message read.

The undercover detective and Everitt discussed meeting and Everitt said that he’d never been with anyone as young as 13 and that it was a little exciting.

Everitt was charged on Oct. 24. He’s being held in the Platte County jail without bond.

A spokesperson for Ray-Pec told FOX4 that Everitt no longer works for the school district and that he had previously been a custodian for 12 years.

The spokesperson also said that the Ray-Pec School District conducts background checks on all employees and that they are cooperating with the investigation.