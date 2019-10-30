Andy Reid on how Chiefs are preparing for Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing to take on the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead on Sunday. The game is set to kickoff at noon. You can watch the game on FOX4.

Andy Reid told reporters Wednesday that at practice Patrick Mahomes will “do a bit more.” He also said cornerback Bashaud Breeland, punter Dustin Colquitt, offensive lineman Eric Fisher, defensive lineman Frank Clark, defensive lineman Alex Okafor and offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif will not practice Wednesday.

The Chiefs are coming off of a 31-24 loss at home against the Green Bay Packers.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Aaron Jones on a big night for the Green Bay running back, and the Packers held off backup quarterback Matt Moore and the Chiefs.

Jones, who briefly left with a shoulder injury, had seven catches for 159 yards and added 67 on the ground — a big chunk of them in the closing minutes, when the Packers (7-1) sealed the win.

It was their first at Arrowhead Stadium since Nov. 4, 2007.

With reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes out with a dislocated kneecap, Moore took the reins of the Chiefs’ high-powered offense and fared quite well. He threw for 267 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the ex-high school coach’s first NFL start in more than two years.

The Chiefs (5-3) hoped Mahomes could make a miraculous recovery 10 days after hurting his knee in Denver in time to play. But after he was limited in practice throughout the week, coach Andy Reid announced Friday that the franchise quarterback would be inactive for the game.