Luke Bryan performs first ever indoor Farm Tour concert at the Sprint Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour came to downtown Kansas City on Wednesday.

The show, originally scheduled for Louisburg, Kansas, was first postponed then moved because of weather. Tickets for the Farm Tour show were honored when it moved to Sprint Center, but the last-minute move meant a general admission show.

The country star has some die hard fans that call themselves "The Nut House." Nutty enough to wait hours in the cold and snow to be first inside for the concert that was moved to Sprint Center so fans wouldn’t spend time outside in the cold and snow.

“My hands are cold feet are numb," Tyler Pate said.

“It’s pretty cold, but they are handing out hot chocolate and it’s nice," Kendall Cook said.

Most fans layered up, but not everyone.

“I was wondering if she was going to like change, but she came out in the same thing," one fan said of her friend shivering for hours in a skirt and no leggings.

Another fan said her heavily ripped jeans would be "cuter" once she got inside and took pictures.

Once inside, fans were treated to a lengthy set lists of songs that have made the rural Georgia native famous.

Bryan came out riding an ATV and stood on it to perform the first song, "What Makes You Country," before belting out songs like "Huntin,' Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day," and "Kick the Dust Up."

October 3rd's Farm Tour concert in Louisburg was washed out by heavy rains the morning of the show.

"They were really disappointed when he canceled the first time then really excited when he was coming back," said Mary Grieb, who traveled from Louisburg to Kansas City.

Some fans said they would have gone to the show if it had remained outdoors in freezing weather and heavy snow falling.

“I would have been outdoors standing there, too. It don’t matter. Weather don’t matter. We’ve done this more than once," Christine Hochard said.

Farm Tour parking wasn't honored at the new location. All parking purchased online through Big Tickets will be refunded to the original card holder. Allow 7-10 business days for the refunds to post to your account for parking only, according to Bryan's website.