Monkey injured trying to stop intruder from taking son at Kansas zoo has died

October 30, 2019

DODGE CITY, Kan. — A monkey that was injured last month trying to protect his offspring from being taken by an intruder during an apparent break-in at a Kansas zoo has died.

Officials at the Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City say the 32-year-old Tufted Capuchin monkey was found unresponsive early Tuesday. City spokeswoman Abbey Martin says the zoo’s veterinarian was unable to revive the monkey, named Vern.

The Hutchinson News reports a necropsy will be done to determine the cause of death.

Vern underwent surgery for broken bones after the Sept. 3 break-in. A younger monkey named Pickett was found loose within the city limits and returned to the zoo.

Vern and a female monkey named Charro arrived at the zoo in 1988. Their two youngest sons, Jack and Pickett, are part of the zoo’s current capuchin troop.

