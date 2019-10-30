× No tricks! There are real meanings behind some colored pumpkins on Halloween

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ghouls and goblins come alive on Halloween. You know what they want when the doorbell rings.

But do you know the meaning behind the wide variety of colors when it comes to Halloween pumpkins?

Blue Pumpkins

Autism Speaks started the blue bucket push last year. It recommends people be aware that children carrying blue pails may have autism.

The organization also asks people to remember that trick-or-treaters may look like adults, but function at a lower level. Autism Speaks asks that you hand over candy without ruining their Halloween fun.

Teal Pumpkins

Teal pumpkins started growing in popularity in the fall of 2014, because Halloween can be a tough time for children with food allergies. Most popular candy contains, dairy, gluten, or nuts. Some people are also highly allergic to those ingredients.

If there’s a teal pumpkin sitting on a porch, that homeowner is letting trick-or-treaters know that the house is food-allergen-friendly. Count on getting something other than candy as a treat if you ring the doorbell.

Purple Pumpkins

Purple pumpkins have a much different message. It’s one that’s educational and could actually help save someone’s life.

Purple is the color of associated with epilepsy. The Purple Pumpkin Project works to raise awareness about the illness and eliminate the stigma of seizures.

More than 3 million people living in the U.S. have epilepsy. Thousands of people die every year from seizures, or issues caused by seizures.

If there is a purple pumpkin on a doorstep it could mean that someone living there suffers from the illness. It could also mean that the homeowners know what to do when someone suffers an epileptic seizure.

Pink Pumpkins

While you’re out and about in the neighborhood on Halloween, you may even see pink pumpkins on some porches. They are called “porcelain doll” pumpkins.

Two farmers in Pennsylvania started growing the pumpkins several years ago. They created the Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation to raise money for breast cancer research.

Now there are dozens of pink pumpkin patches popping up across the country. A portion of the sale of each pumpkin goes to find treatments and hopefully, a cure.

Orange and Black Pumpkins

The most popular pumpkin remains the orange and black pumpkin pails from your childhood, but even those carry meaning.

Black represents darkness and death. Throughout history darkness is also believed to be a time when the spirit world crosses the living.

Orange represents fire and lighting cutting through the darkness. It also celebrates the fall harvest.