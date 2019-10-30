Olathe students prep for a bleak winter with colorfully-painted snow plows [Photos]

OLATHE, Kan. — Winter is coming, and students in Olathe are getting ready to meet the snow with their paint brushes.

Over the past week, art students have completed two blades for city snow plows to use in the 2019-20 season. Both blades display colorful winter-themed designs.

See photos of the blades and the students and community members who painted them in the gallery.

The first snow plow blade was completed on Oct. 25, according to a tweet from the City of Olathe. The blade was completed by art students at Prairie Center Elementary School and depicts Bumble, an abominable snowman originally from the 1964 movie, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

The second blade, completed by Mill Creek Campus students on Oct. 29, depicts a North Pole scene. A big snowman dominates the center of the plow, with a candy cane sign on the left pointing the way to Mill Creek and #snolathe.

FOX4 is tracking snowfall for the end of October. That would make 2019 one of the few years in Kansas City history to get snow in KC history.

Stay updated with the FOX4 weather team, here.