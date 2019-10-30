Senators’ new bill would give you access to your data on social media platforms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan group of senators want to make it easier for you to switch your data between different social media platforms.

It's called the ACCESS Act, which stands for Addressing Community Challenges Emerging From Self-Driving Systems. The idea is to put more power in your hands and force large companies to make your data portable.

Supporters say requiring large tech platforms like Facebook and Google to create the tool would increase competition.

"If you're tired of Facebook and you are tired of how you are treated there, then you should be able to pick up your data easily and move it to a new site," Democratic Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said. "These companies have enormous power, yet there are no rules on the road."

Warner said he believes switching social networks should be as easy as changing from one telephone carrier to another. He also said it's a way to level the playing field between large tech companies and smaller ones.

Opponents of the ACCESS Act said it's not that simple.

They believe the bill attacks big tech companies and could inevitably endanger data security.

"The complexity he has in mind for the ACCESS act would break the American Tech industry," said Steve Delbianco, CEO of the tech trade group Netchoice. "Since everything has to be inter-operable the lowest common denominator of all the of the companies will be as far as anyone can innovate."

Delbianco went on to say ACCESS would actually create barriers for tech companies.

It's now up to congress to decide whether the proposed legislation moves forward.