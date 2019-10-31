× Get to know new Royals manager Mike Matheny

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mike Matheny will become the Kansas City Royals next manager. The Royals say Matheny will be introduced during a 1 p.m. news conference at Kauffman Stadium. FOX4 will show it live online.

Matheny is originally from Columbus, Ohio and played baseball at the University of Michigan. The Brewers selected him in the eighth-round in 1991.

He was a catcher for 13 seasons with four different teams. Matheny set Major League record with 252 consecutive errorless games while behind the plate, and won four gold gloves.

During his time with the Cardinals, Matheny managed more than 1,000 games, winning 591 and posting a .555 winning percentage during his seven years in St. Louis.

He led the Cardinals to a Wild Card berth in 2012, his first season managing the club. He followed that up with three straight National League Central titles. Matheny became the first manager in Major League Baseball history to reach the postseason in his first four seasons.

The Royals hired Matheny as a Special Advisor to Player Development in November of 2018.

The 49 year-old and his wife, Kristin have five children and one grandson.