Kansas City man accused of sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl while high on PCP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is behind bars, accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl.

Leonard Mims, 41, faces a charge of deviate statutory sodomy or attempted sodomy on a child younger than 14.

According to court documents, on Oct. 17, officers were called to a home in the 2400 block of Linwood Blvd. on a reported sodomy.

When they arrived, a reporting party said that she was at home watching the Chiefs game when she went outside and found Mims with his pants down standing by her 7-year-old daughter.

Detectives found a facebook live video Mims allegedly filmed earlier in the day, showing him smoking PCP. He was arrested after a struggle with officers at his home.

When questioned by police Mims denied knowing anything about why he was arrested and denied assaulting the victim. DNA evidence linked Mims to the crime, according to court documents.

At the time of his arrest, Mims was out on parole for burglary and theft convictions. He remains behind bars with a bond of $75,000 cash.