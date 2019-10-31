Young man fighting for his life after crash identified as Lincoln Prep student & football player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A teenager is fighting for his life after a roll over crash early Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. near 42nd and Prospect.

First responders said the driver and another teenager, Israel Gentry, were on their way to Lincoln Prep High School.

According to investigators, the teens were heading north on Prospect in a silver Honda Civic when they lost control and hit a tree. At one point the car rolled over. The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was not seriously injured. Gentry was not wearing a seatbelt, and he is now fighting for his life.

Police haven't pointed to a cause, but there was black ice blanketing the metro Thursday morning.

Gentry is a running back on the Lincoln Prep football team. His teammates are asking for prayers for the young man.

Continue to pray for RB Israel Gentry as he fights for his life after an early morning car accident. He’s a warrior! pic.twitter.com/tVb565qNx6 — Lincoln Football (@LCPA_Football) October 31, 2019