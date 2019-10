Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – FOX4 Meteorologist Michelle Bogowith and her husband, Gary, announced Thursday that their family is growing.

Bogowith shared the news on the Halloween edition of the FOX4 Morning Show when she showed off the pumpkin she decorated for the pumpkin decorating contest.

The entire FOX4 family erupted in cheers and her husband stopped in with cake. See the exciting moment in the video player above.

Bogowith said she is due in early May.