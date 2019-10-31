× Platte County officials identify teen killed after being struck by vehicle

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — The Platte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the 14-year-old boy who was killed Wednesday night after being struck by a vehicle on a Missouri highway.

The incident was reported just after 6:40 p.m. on Highway 45 and Grass Pad Road. The sheriff’s office said the victim, identified as Gage A. Fogt, of Weston, Missouri, had been walking on the highway when he was struck and killed by the driver of a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup traveling north on Highway 45.

Fogt’s family was at the scene at the time of the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.