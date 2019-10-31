Royals fans hopeful new manager Mike Matheny will turn team in right direction

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals announcement Thursday that Mike Matheny would become their next manager doesn't come as a surprise to the organization's fans.

Matheny's already been working as a special adviser with the organization for about a year. Before that he was across the state in St. Louis, managing the Cardinals for seven seasons.

Fans that FOX4 spoke with Thursday are hopeful Matheny can help build up this young team as a new era begins.

"I hope that he kept the same culture or would keep the same culture that Ned Yost had. Whatever that formula was worked," Royals fan Eric Packel said.

This past season was an underwhelming year for the boys in blue with more than 100 losses. Fans are optimistic Matheny will get this team trending in the right direction.

"I think he's going to get the group around him," Royals fan BJ Bowlin said. "We've got a lot of young talent around the team. We've got a bright future ahead of us."

"I think the town is still excited and still looking forward to seeing what can happen," Packel said. "It may take a little while, but we'll see."

810 Sports Radio broadcaster Jason Anderson said for the most part, fans are calling in with mixed reactions.

"I think people feel the issues he had in St. Louis, the roster that was there, him being fired mid-season -- that it might be a retread and a little uninspiring," Anderson said.

Royals fans certainly don't want a repeat of what happened in St.Louis during Matheny's later years.

Matheny took the Cardinals to the World Series back in 2013. In fact, he was pretty successful in his first few seasons with the organization. He was the first manager to reach the post-season in his first four seasons. But he was fired mid-season by St.Louis in 2018.