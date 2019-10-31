× Royals hiring Mike Matheny as team’s next manager

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals are hiring former St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny to lead the team after Ned Yost retired at the end of last season. The team is holding a 1 p.m. introductory news conference, FOX4 will be there and show it live online.

Matheny managed the Cardinals between 2012 and 2018, posting a 591-474 record with three National League Central titles and one World Series appearance. He was fired in the middle of the 2018 season, and joined the Royals in 2019 as a special adviser for player development.

“Our entire organization is delighted to announce and celebrate the hiring of Mike Matheny,” General Manager Dayton Moore stated in a news release. “Every department has had the pleasure to work and interact with him this past season. Through this interaction, it became very clear to our leadership team that Mike is the obvious person to lead our baseball team. Mike Matheny is a passionate leader with strong virtues, intelligence, and a relentless commitment to help players reach their full potential. We are looking forward to him and Kristin being a part of this very special city.”

Before he was a manager, Matheny played catcher in the major leagues for 13 seasons with four different teams. He won four gold gloves as a player.

He’ll be the 17th manager in Royals history.