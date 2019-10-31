× Slick conditions cause some schools to cancel, others to start late

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roads around town are slick, which has forced multiple schools to cancel and others to enforce their late start policy.

The list below will be updated as closings and delays are confirmed. Refresh the page for the latest information.

Grain Valley R-V Schools, Grain Valley, MO Opening 2 Hrs late

Hardin-Central C-2 School, Hardin, MO Closed

Kearney R-I Schools, Kearney, MO Opening Late 2 Hours

Oak Grove R-VI Schools, Oak Grove, MO Closed

Odessa R-VII Schools, Odessa, MO Closed

Polo R-VII School, Polo, MO Opening at 10:00 AM

St Michael Archangel HS – Lee’s S Opening at 10:00 AM

Wellington-Napoleon R-IX Schools Closed

Trinity Lutheran School, Alma. MO Opening at 10:00 AM