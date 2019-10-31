Slick conditions cause some schools to cancel, others to start late
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Roads around town are slick, which has forced multiple schools to cancel and others to enforce their late start policy.
The list below will be updated as closings and delays are confirmed. Refresh the page for the latest information.
Grain Valley R-V Schools, Grain Valley, MO Opening 2 Hrs late
Hardin-Central C-2 School, Hardin, MO Closed
Kearney R-I Schools, Kearney, MO Opening Late 2 Hours
Oak Grove R-VI Schools, Oak Grove, MO Closed
Odessa R-VII Schools, Odessa, MO Closed
Polo R-VII School, Polo, MO Opening at 10:00 AM
St Michael Archangel HS – Lee’s S Opening at 10:00 AM
Wellington-Napoleon R-IX Schools Closed
Trinity Lutheran School, Alma. MO Opening at 10:00 AM