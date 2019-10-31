Spooky and fun Halloween treats to enjoy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Halloween deviled eggs

Ingredients:

6 eggs, hard-boiled, peeled and sliced in half

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 1/2 tsp. yellow mustard

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

Pinch of salt

1 six oz. can of whole large pitted black olives

Directions:

Separate egg yolks from whites in a medium bowl. Mash the egg yolks, mayonnaise, mustard, garlic and salt.

Scoop even amounts of filling into each egg half. For a cleaner look, use a piping bag to pipe dollops of filling into each egg

To make the spider for the top choose on of the methods below:

Olives

Cut black olives in half for the spider body. Place on egg yolk mixture. Slice half olives longwise for 6 legs and arrange around olive halves to form a spider.

No Spider Option

Sprinkle with black poppy seeds, paprika, or place aplastic spiders on the egg or the tray.

Halloween cheese spiders

Ingredients:

2 packages 8 ounces each cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil (Cervasi Recommended)

4 ounces goat cheese

4 garlic cloves minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup black sesame seeds or poppy seeds for black spiders, or 1 16-oz package shredded cheese for orange spiders

1/4 cup of green onion or chives (optional)

2 cups pretzel sticks

Additional pretzels and crackers for serving

Directions:

In a bowl, beat together the cream cheese, goat cheese, and olive oil until smooth. Then beat in the green onions and chives if using, garlic, salt, and pepper. Chill for 30 minutes.

Using your hands, roll the cheese mixture into 1 - 1 1/2 -inch balls. Then roll the balls in the black sesame seeds, poppy seeds or cheddar cheese to coat.

Use four pretzel sticks broken in half to create eight legs

Cover the spider cheeseballs in plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or until about 15 minutes before you're ready to serve them. (always serve your cheese at room temperature) Serve on a platter with crackers. You may also want to add nuts, other cheeses, and dried fruit for an even larger Halloween platter.

