× USDA picks downtown Kansas City space for relocated offices

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday employees of two research agencies will work in an office building in downtown Kansas City.

Department officials had looked at locations in both Kansas and Missouri after announcing plans to move the Economic Research Service and National Institute for Food and Agriculture to the Kansas City metro.

The agencies will be located at 805 Pennsylvania Avenue in downtown. The office space was previously occupied by State Street Corporation.

The two agencies are expected to employ more than 500 people. When the USDA announced it planned to move the agencies to Kansas City in June, a majority of employees chose to leave the USDA instead of move to Kansas City.

U.S. Secretary Sonny Perdue said in a statement, “We’re excited to announce ERA and NIFA’s new, permanent home in downtown Kansas City, Missouri and provide clarity on commute times and work-life balance for our employees.”

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also praised the decision.

“I am pleased that after months of bipartisan regional efforts, Kansas City has been selected to house USDA’s ERS and NIFA agencies,” Lucas said.

A job fair to fill some open positions with the agencies will take place November 6th. It will be held 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Kansas State University Olathe campus.