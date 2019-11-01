After investigation, prosecutors to decide on charges in Wyandotte County jail incident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Wyandotte County officials say a criminal investigation into a September incident at the county jail is now finished.

But they still aren't saying what happened at the jail that day.

Sheriff Don Ash held a press conference Friday afternoon to offer a statement and a few updates, but not a lot of details. You can rewatch the press conference in the video player above.

Last week, the sheriff's office said an incident occurred at the Wyandotte County Detention Center on Sept. 5. After the sheriff's office initially reviewed the event, an employee involved was placed on administrative leave.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation handled the investigation, which Ash said Friday is now finished. It will now be handed over to prosecutors who will consider if charges should be filed.

The Wyandotte County sheriff said he can't share any details about the incident because there's still an investigation going on. Ash said once the district attorney's office makes a decision, they might be able to share more information.

Ash said he's now requesting an administrative investigation from an outside agency. He wants to determine if any jail employees violated any policies. He said he wants to preserve trust between the community and his agency.

"As sheriff, I hold myself and my employees to the highest moral, ethical and legal standards," Ash said. "We are committed to our mission to serve and protect our community, and that includes inmates in our custody."