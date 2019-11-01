× As Tequila KC reopens after deadly shooting, owner says he’s added security

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The KCK bar that was the site of the shooting that killed four men and left five others injured has added more security.

Tequila KC Bar reopened late last month after the shooting, which occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6, closed its doors for several weeks.

A bartender, Jose Valdez, said the problem started when he refused to serve a man who’d caused problems months earlier. The man threw a glass at him and was thrown out of the club, Valdez said.

A few hours later, that man and a second man came through the back door with pistols, he said.

The suspected shooters, 29-year-old Hugo Villanueva-Morales and 23-year-old Javier Alatorre, both face four counts of first-degree murder. Alatorre is in custody; Villanueva-Morales is still being sought.

Bar owner Erik Gomez told The Kansas City Star he used to keep one security guard at the bar on Saturday and Sunday nights. Now he has three on Fridays, two on Saturdays and one on Sundays.