Chiefs coach Andy Reid not yet revealing quarterback for Vikings game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In a post-practice press conference on Nov. 1, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid did not name a quarterback for the upcoming game against the Minnesota Vikings at Arrowhead Sunday.

The game is set to kickoff at noon. You can watch it on FOX4.

"I'm going to go in and see how [Patrick Mahomes] is and give that to you this afternoon," Reid said, acknowledging the biggest question of the week. "He did good this week... He added quite a bit."

Mahomes dislocated his right kneecap two weeks ago in Denver. Since then he's practiced on a limited basis.

Matt Moore started in his place and played well against the Green Bay Packers, keeping the Chiefs in the game before losing 31-24.

"It's a unique situation we're sitting in," Reid said with a laugh.

The Chiefs have been desperate to get a number of injured players back on the field.

Bashaud Breeland, who left against Green Bay before finishing the game, missed practice Wednesday with a sprained shoulder. He "worked in some capacity" on Thursday.

Missing from the list of defensive injuries? Defensive tackle Chris Jones and cornerback Kendall Fuller, both of whom missed last week’s game against the Packers.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones has been out with a groin strain while Fuller, who was sporting sutures but no soft cast in the locker room this past week, has been recovering from surgery on his thumb.

Their returns would help a defense that has played better the past two weeks, holding the Denver Broncos down in a 30-6 rout and keeping Aaron Rodgers and Co. in check last week.

On the other side of the ball, left guard Andrew Wylie was back at practice this week after missing time with a sprained ankle.

But taking his place on the sideline was right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardiff, who hobbled off against the Packers with a sprained ankle. "Larry," as Reid calls him, sat out of practice on Friday.

Left tackle Eric Fisher also remained out after having core muscle surgery. He tried to practice last week but was eventually declared out, and he was held out of practice on Wednesday and again today.

“We were trying,” Reid said. “See how it felt, and it wasn’t quite ready so we set him back down. Just let the thing get healed up.”

Also on the injury report was veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, who hasn’t missed a game since 2008 but is dealing with a quad strain that could jeopardize his showdown with his brother.

Britton Colquitt was signed by the Vikings this season.

Reid also said Alex Okafor, defensive end, did not practice today.

Getting any of those guys back would be helpful for the Chiefs, who have lost three of their past four games — all of them at Arrowhead Stadium. The recent swoon has put them in a precarious position, not only in the AFC West, but in the race for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

“We can’t control the injuries and what’s happened to guys. This is 100 percent an injury sport,” Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins, who finally returned from a hamstring injury last week, said.

Watkins said he isn’t concerned with whether Mahomes or Moore is under center, either.

“Not so much who is but how we play,” He said. “That the integrity we have. That’s the fight.”