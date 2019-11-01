Crime Files: Carleton Temple [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carleton Temple was a 26-year-old business analyst at Sprint, who lived and worked in one of the wealthiest suburbs in the Midwest. He was also a father of three.

That’s why officials say the details surrounding his death are so confounding.

Police responded to a car crash on 67th and Monroe Avenue at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 9, 2009.

When they arrived, they found Temple, 30 miles from his home, behind the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds. The car was still running.

Listen to the podcast to hear from the family he left behind and from the detectives who are doing everything they can to catch his killer.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

Click this link to find more episodes of Crime Files.

For updates and more FOX4 podcasts, follow the FOX4 Podcast page on Facebook.

And, if you like Crime Files, please subscribe to the series wherever you listen to podcasts, and tell your friends.