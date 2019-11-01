Crime Files: Leron Walls [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At 33-years-old, Isaac Walls decided to make some changes in his life for the better. Those changes helped lead him to a longer, fuller life in Kansas City.

Years later, his son, Leron Walls, was 33 and going through the same changes.

“I had just talked to him prior about that and he said, ‘Well dad, I’m getting there. I’m getting there,'” Isaac Walls remembered.

Unfortunately, he never got there. Thirty-three days after his 33rd birthday, Leron Walls was murdered.

Emergency crews were called around 5 a.m. on Dec. 28, 2018. An anonymous tipster led responders to a car that was stopped at 30th and Park Avenue. It seemed out of the ordinary. When crews arrived, they found Walls, dead in the vehicle.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers.

