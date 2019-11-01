Crime Files UPDATE: Kendrick Anderson [Podcast]

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are still searching the the person responsible for killing Kendrick Anderson, and now, they’re using new methods to attract previously unwilling witnesses.

Kendrick Anderson, 27, was gunned down as he drove down a busy Kansas City highway on Sept. 7, 2017.

A killer fired the deadly shots near 71 Highway and Meyer Boulevard. A passenger in Kendrick’s car was inured in the shooting but ran away before police arrived and hasn’t come forward since.

Now, police are using new methods to bring in tips, like showing Anderson’s picture and increasing the reward for information.

Listen to the podcast to hear more from the Crime Stoppers detective working the case and the family that was left to deal with the aftermath of the homicide. Also, find out how much the reward has increased.

About 40 percent of the murder cases in Kansas City are unsolved. Many of those cases are considered cold. FOX4 Crime Files takes an in-depth look at some of these cases, each one representing a life lost, and loved ones searching for answers. Click this link to find more episodes of Crime Files. For updates and more FOX4 podcasts, follow the FOX4 Podcast page on Facebook. And, if you like Crime Files, please subscribe to the series wherever you listen to podcasts, and tell your friends.