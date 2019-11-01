Deadly tractor-trailer crash closes portion of I-35 in southern Johnson County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. -- Both direction of Interstate 35 are closed early Friday morning following a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer at Sunflower Road.

Investigators tell FOX4 that this crash only involved the tractor-trailer and happened at about 2:30 a.m. One person died in the crash.

The cause of the crash hasn't been released yet, but FOX4 will have a crew at the scene gathering more details. We'll update this story as we confirm new information.